79º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old boy last seen in Beaumont believed to be with 29-year-old suspect

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing child, Amber Alert
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 2-year-old boy was reported missing from the Beaumont area.

BEAUMONT, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued after a 2-year-old boy was reported missing from the Beaumont area.

According to the alert, it is unclear what type of clothing Braylon Harris was wearing at the time of his disappearance but police said he currently has his hair in short braids.

Beaumont police are also looking for 29-year-old Georgiann Randall who they believe may have Braylon.

Randall was described as a woman, standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 110 pounds. Authorities believe she is driving a gray SUV with an unknown license plate number.

Law enforcement officials believe the child may be in grave or immediate danger.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter