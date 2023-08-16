Mexican star Vicente Fernandez’s posthumous album released, includes 10 classic songs recorded for the first time

HOUSTON – Vicente Fernandez’s posthumous album was released on Aug. 10, where recorded 10 classic songs for the first time.

Fernandez is a big star, and journalists even referred to him as the Frank Sinatra of ranchera music.

The album “Vicente Fernandez Le Canta a Los Grandes Compositores de Mexico” was released this month, and it will be the first in a series of albums, according to Billboard.

The albums will include 200 songs that the star recorded before he died in 2021. Fans will be able to hear 20 new songs on the CD that were created by some of the best Mexican songwriters in the 20th century, Billboard reported.

Some of the renowned songs Fernandez recorded for the first time are “La Media Vuelta,” “A la Orilla de un Palmar,” and “Un Viejo Amor.”

Also known as El Charro de Huentitán, he recorded more than 100 albums over his lifetime.

He was one of Mexico’s greatest singers, and he won many accolades from Grammys to lifetime achievement awards. His songs climbed to the top on Billboard, according to his official biography.

The songs below are on the new album, and those with a star next to the name are tracks Fernandez sang for the first time.

1. * “La Media Vuelta” – José Alfredo Jiménez

2. * “Échame a Mí la Culpa” – José Ángel Espinosa “Ferrusquilla”

3. * “Tú, Sólo Tú” – Felipe Valdez Leal

4. “Qué de Raro Tiene” – Martín Urieta

5. * “Nunca, Nunca, Nunca” – Ignacio Fernández Esperón

6. “Por Si No Te Vuelvo a Ver” – María Grever

7. “La Muerte de un Gallero” – Tomás Méndez

8. “Parece Que Fue Ayer” – Armando Manzanero

9. “De Qué Manera Te Olvido” – Federico Méndez

10. * “A la Orilla de un Palmar” – Manuel M. Ponce

11. “La Diferencia” – Juan Gabriel

12. * “Te Parto el Alma” – Cuco Sánchez

13. “Amor de los Dos” – Gilberto Parra

14. “Un Millón de Primaveras” – Joan Sebastian

15. * “Un Viejo Amor” – Alfonso Esparza Oteo

16. * “Aunque Tengas Razón” – Consuelo Velázquez

17. “Señora de Tal” – Roberto Cantoral

18. “Sabrá Dios” – Álvaro Carrillo

19. * “Golondrina Aventurera” – Víctor Cordero

20. * “Aquel Amor” – Agustín Lara