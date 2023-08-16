Houston ISD to swear in first woman chief of police

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District Police Department is set to swear in its first woman chief of police on Friday.

Chief Shamara Garner will join four other officers as she takes the oath of office administered by Judge Andrew Martin of the Harris County Probable Cause Court, a news release from the district said.

Along with the pinning of the badge, officers will also have an awards ceremony for their service to the district, its students and families.

Garner is a native Houstonian and a 29-year law enforcement professional. Prior to joining the HISD police department, Chief Garner was a member of the Houston Police Department for 28 years, the district’s website said. Her experience with HPD included Major Assaults investigations, Child Abuse investigations, Internal Affairs investigations, and patrol assignments.

“Chief Garner has earned many awards and commendations for her service and dedication as a police professional,” HISD’s website stated. “With the Houston Police Department, she earned Chief Unit Citations, Assistant Chief of Police commendations, several supervisor commendations, and recognition from the U. S. Department of Justice’s Community Relations Service Unit.”

Garner received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Houston and a Master of Science Degree in Criminal Justice Leadership and Management from Sam Houston State University. She is also a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy.