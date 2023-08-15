VIDEO: Off-duty paramedic saves neighbor’s choking baby in Porter

An off-duty paramedic used his training to spring into action when his neighbor frantically found him, in need of dire help.

PORTER, Texas – An off-duty paramedic used his training to spring into action when his neighbor frantically found him in need of dire help.

The entire ordeal was captured on his home security camera.

The paramedic, Eric Watson, said he was home napping before his shift last week when he heard the doorbell ring.

“Please call 9-1-1, my child is choking!” the frantic mother could be heard on camera saying.

Watson said he opened the door, expecting a solicitor. Instead, he was met by a panicked neighbor who was shouting for help for her newborn baby who was choking.

He said he immediately jumped into action by calmly clearing the baby girl’s airway.

The mother and Watson then waited for an ambulance crew to arrive and take over.

The baby was taken to a hospital by ambulance, and thanks to Watson’s quick actions, she is expected to be just fine.

Apparently, Watson said the mother knew exactly what house to go to for help as she had previously seen Watson in his EMS work uniform.

Watson’s wife tells KPRC 2 that he has been a paramedic for five years, and currently works full-time at the Montgomery County Hospital District and part-time at the Mont Belvieu EMS. He is also enrolled at The University of Texas at San Antonio where he is working to obtain his bachelor’s degree.