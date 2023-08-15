More than 100 pounds of marijuana, THC edibles confiscated at illegal dispensary in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Authorities said they made multiple arrests and more than 100 pounds of drugs were seized at an illegal dispensary in southwest Houston last week.

According to deputies with Constable Ted Heap’s Office, a search warrant was executed on Friday, Aug. 11 at the Go Green Wellness dispensary in the 7700 block of Westheimer Road.

During the search warrant, deputies said they confiscated more than 60 pounds of marijuana and another 57 pounds of illegal THC edibles.

Additionally, several firearms were also seized during the investigation.

Deputies said 27-year-old Anmar Asad Ouda and 23-year-old Emma Camille Batte were arrested on felony drug charges.

Another person at the location, Paul Anthony Briscoe, 38, was arrested on charges of impersonating a security officer.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Katy Police Department, and Houston Police Department conducted this investigation.