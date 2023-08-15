Investigation underway in drowning of 2-year-old boy in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation has been launched into the drowning of a 2-year-old child on Saturday in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident was reported around 8:55 a.m. at a residence located in the 5300 block of Holly View Drive.

Police said the child’s mother found him unresponsive and called 911. She said she attempted to provide medical assistance until the Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene.

The boy was taken to the Texas Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, police said there was no indication of foul play involved.

The investigation is pending autopsy results.