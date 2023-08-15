Garbage truck driver accidentally runs over woman lying in northwest Houston restaurant parking lot

Houston police were investigating a fatal accident that happened at 5610 Gessner Road about 4:55 a.m. on August 15.

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a woman, who was possibly homeless, was struck and killed by a garbage truck early Tuesday.

The accident happened in the 5600 block of Gessner Road.

According to investigators with the Houston Police Department, the woman was wearing dark clothing and lying in the unlit parking lot of a restaurant around 4:55 a.m. That is when a garbage truck pulled into the lot. The driver did not see the woman and ran over her.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the 47-year-old victim dead.

The release of her identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The driver of the truck, who remained at the scene, was determined not to be impaired and was questioned and released.