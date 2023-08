A fan of holiday films? This December, kick Christmas cheer into high gear with a special showing of “Elf” at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land.

On Dec. 15, revisit the familiar tale of Buddy, a human raised by Santa’s elves who journeys to Manhattan to seek his birth father, as every note of John Debney’s score is played live to picture.

Tickets are $69.50 for adults and $35 for children. For more information, visit smartfinancialcentre.net/events/elf-in-concert/.