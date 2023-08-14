United plane avoids crash landing at Bush Intercontinental Airport after landing gear gets stuck

HOUSTON – A United plane landing at Bush Intercontinental Airport avoided a crash landing after authorities said its landing gear got stuck before coming down last minute.

According to Augusto Bernal, Public Information Officer with Houston Airports, the United 757′s landing gear was stuck and would not come down, which could have resulted in a crash landing.

Bernal said the plane’s landing gear came down right before it would have been forced to make a crash landing.

United Airlines released the following statement:

“United flight 437 from Houston (IAH) to Denver (DEN) returned to Houston to address a mechanical issue. The flight landed safely and all customers are deplaning normally. We are making arrangements to get customers to their final destination as soon as possible.”