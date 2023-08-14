Pitch 25 hosting fundraiser to help those affected by wildfires in Maui

oustonians are known for giving back to communities who need help after a disaster. Brian Ching owns Pitch 25 in downtown Houston, and he wanted to raise money for those affected by the devastating wildfires in Maui.

HOUSTON – Houstonians are known for giving back to communities who need help after a disaster.

Brian Ching owns Pitch 25 in downtown Houston, and he wanted to raise money for those affected by the devastating wildfires in Maui.

“You know being from Hawaii obviously I understand the community there and how hard hit it was. I have a niece that actually lived in Lahaina, and she lost everything in her home, thankfully her family is safe but it’s hard times,” he said.

Now until Thursday, the establishment located on Walker Street is donating 50% of Kona Beer sales to relief efforts. On Sunday, 10% of all Pitch 25 sales also went to those affected.

Alex Mireles said it’s a cool way to give back.

“It’s good. I mean everyone has to give back somehow and what better way. It’s hot in Houston and the beers are cold,” he said.

Ching has chosen to donate the proceeds from the sales and his Go Fund Me Page to the Maui United Way.

“An entire town is wiped off the map, you have to start from scratch. It was tough to see and hopefully we can do a small part in helping some people get back on the right foot again,” he said.

The blaze is already the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. The death toll has climbed to 93.

The Red Cross and volunteers are already on the small island giving away supplies and feeding families. President Biden has also approved a disaster declaration.

Houstonians are giving what they can to a community over 3,000 miles away.

“It’s just very sad to see what’s going on out there. Our hearts are with the victims and everybody over there on the island. We just wish them the best,” Bobby Torres said.

