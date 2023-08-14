LIST: The Galleria mall is adding these new retailers soon

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 07: A general view of The Galleria mall on January 7, 2013 in Houston, Texas. More than 26 million visitors each year visit the shopping and dining environment which is Texas' largest shopping center and fourth largest nationally. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Galleria is adding new retailers to its lineup soon.

Here is a list of stores it says is coming to the mega retail destination in Houston:

The NBA Store is an officially licensed retailer selling merchandise for the National Basketball Association. Fans of all ages can score NBA gear, including jerseys, apparel, memorabilia, DVDs, clothing and other products for all 30 teams. It’ll be located on Level 1, near Macy’s. is an officially licensed retailer selling merchandise for the National Basketball Association. Fans of all ages can score NBA gear, including jerseys, apparel, memorabilia, DVDs, clothing and other products for all 30 teams. It’ll be located on Level 1, near Macy’s.

Francesca’s specializes in fashion-forward styles in women’s clothing, accessories, and gifts. Stores are filled with new treasures and trendy styles. The store will be located on Level 2, near Nordstrom.

Wilson is now open and is one of the ultimate athlete shopping destinations. Shoppers can find equipment for racquet sports, baseball and softball, football, basketball, volleyball and golf. They also have fresh new sportswear for athletes. It is currently located at Level 2, near The Westin Galleria. is now open and is one of the ultimate athlete shopping destinations. Shoppers can find equipment for racquet sports, baseball and softball, football, basketball, volleyball and golf. They also have fresh new sportswear for athletes. It is currently located at Level 2, near The Westin Galleria.

TOUS is known for its creative jewelry that is sold in over 400 stores in 45 countries. It’s located on Level 2, near Macy’s. is known for its creative jewelry that is sold in over 400 stores in 45 countries. It’s located on Level 2, near Macy’s.

Woodhouse Day Spa is a luxury location with treatments such as massage therapies, facial rejuvenation, whole-body treatments, sleep therapies, expert manicures, pedicures, and waxing. It’s now open on Level 2, near Neiman Marcus.

Do you like the new additions to The Galleria? Let us know in the comments.

RELATED: Inside The Galleria: This is everything you need to know before you go to this Houston shopping destination