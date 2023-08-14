Harris Co. sees uptick in COVID cases as subvariant of Omicron strand surges

(STOCK IMAGE) A man enters a convenience store while wearing a required face mask, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Houston. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the state is facing a "massive outbreak" in the coronavirus pandemic and that some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – If you feel like you’ve heard that more people around Harris County have been testing positive for COVID, you aren’t making it up.

The Harris County Public Health System has announced that there has recently been an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in our area.

🦠 Harris County Sees Omicron Subvariant Surge. Stay Updated on Vaccines! COVID-19, still a local threat. Get vaccinated with HCPH: https://t.co/rJEQzcSS99 / (832) 927-8787. Test for symptoms/exposure: https://t.co/SeUoNpBOVC / (832) 927-7575. Details: https://t.co/E6CWQkDqyM pic.twitter.com/espMCPBFd3 — Harris County Public Health #GetVaxxed (@hcphtx) August 14, 2023

HCPH officials say although COVID-19 may no longer be a national emergency, it remains a prevalent threat in our communities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that the EG.5 Omicron subvariant currently makes up the largest portion of new cases around the country.

The CDC says that in their reporting that ended on Aug. 5, the EG.5 subvariant accounted for 17.3% of COVID cases in the U.S., which is a 1.1% increase from the number of cases reported on May 27.

“Although the national emergency response to COVID-19 has officially ended, the SARS-CoV-2 virus still remains a threat to our community, and new variants can emerge at any time,” said HCPH Local Health Authority Ericka Brown. “We recommend that all people and their loved ones stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines. Our health department provides the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine series and boosters for free to all eligible age groups. People can register online or call to schedule an appointment.”

The CDC’s most recent data shows that the percentage of weekly hospitalizations per 100,000 people in Harris County due to COVID-19 has increased more than state and national rates.

A 14.6% increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions has also been recorded in Harris County compared to the previous week.

Additionally, hospitalizations have increased by 12.5% nationally from the previous week; in Texas, they increased by 11%.

Harris County Health officials encourage residents to get tested. To schedule a free vaccine appointment with HCPH, go to vacstrac.hctx.net or call (832) 927-8787.