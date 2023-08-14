Community supports woman who lost husband, 2 sons in tragic fire in Brazoria County

DANBURY, Texas – The community is coming together to support a woman who lost her husband and two young sons in a house fire in Brazoria County last week.

The woman’s friends and co-workers are raising money to help her bury her family.

The fire broke out at 3 a.m. last Tuesday in the family’s small trailer home, located off Blanchard Loop, in the small town of Danbury.

Ramone Cruz and his two sons, 8-year-old Logan and 6-year-old Wyatt, died when the manufactured home was completely engulfed in flames.

Sydney Cruz, Ramone’s wife and mother of the boys, was at work at UTMB Medical Center when the tragedy occurred.

“Just heartbreak for her, to come here to start a whole new life and then your life, your children’s life is taken from you, it’s unimaginable,”” Jessica Chaflin, a friend of the family, says.

The family had just moved to Danbury a few months ago from New Jersey.

Ramone and Sydney were both working as maintenance workers at the Children’s Clubhouse Daycare and their two sons were preparing to start school in the Danbury Independent School District.

Now, Sydney has lost her family and everything else she owned in this world. A gofundme has been set up to help with burial expenses. Click here to donate.