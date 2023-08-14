102º
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl last seen in Stafford

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

An Amber Alert has been issued Monday for a 14-year-old Jasmin Murff. (AMBER Alert)

STAFFORD, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued Monday for a 14-year-old girl.

According to officials, Jasmin Murff was last seen at 12680 Fountain Lake Circle in Stafford.

Jasmin was said to be wearing a brown zip-up hoodie and brown paisley pants.

On a Facebook post, Jasmin’s mother said she has been missing since Sunday when she was last seen getting into a vehicle at the Main Event at 6:45 p.m. Family believes she could be in danger.

Further details surrounding her disappearance have not been released.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Stafford Police Department at 281-261-3950 and refer to Case No. 23-2323.

