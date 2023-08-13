Toyota recalls certain 2022, 2023 Tundra models

The logo of Toyota Motor Corp., is seen at a Toyota dealership in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

PLANO, Texas – Toyota announced they have recalled certain 2022 and 2023 models of Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles.

The company said approximately 168,000 vehicles in the U.S. are involved in the recall.

The vehicles recalled have a plastic fuel tube, which the company said could move and rub against a brake line, developing a fuel link which could increase the risk of a fire.

“For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will replace the fuel tube with an improved part and additional clamps at no cost to customers. Toyota is currently preparing the remedy parts for this recall. As a temporary measure until the final remedy parts are available, the dealers will install protective materials and a clamp on the fuel tube at no cost to customers. Toyota will notify affected owners about this issue by early October 2023,” the company said.

