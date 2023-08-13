94º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Body found after family reports man missing in northwest Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Harris County
Generic photo of police lights (Pixabay)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A body was found on Saturday after a man’s family reported him missing in northwest Harris County.

Deputies said they were called for a welfare check on Francisco Romero, 32, who was last seen in the 11500 block of Ezekiel Road. He had been reported missing by his family.

When Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies made it to the scene, they found what appeared to be a human body wrapped in plastic and tape inside of a detached structure on the property.

Narciso Banos and his wife Francisca Carrizales lived in the home. Banos was charged with murder and Carrizales with tampering with a human corpse, and they were both booked into the Harris County Jail.

Authorities are still investigating the case. If you have any information, you should call the sheriff’s office at 713-274-9100.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email