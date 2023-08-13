Body found after family reports man missing in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A body was found on Saturday after a man’s family reported him missing in northwest Harris County.

Deputies said they were called for a welfare check on Francisco Romero, 32, who was last seen in the 11500 block of Ezekiel Road. He had been reported missing by his family.

When Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies made it to the scene, they found what appeared to be a human body wrapped in plastic and tape inside of a detached structure on the property.

Narciso Banos and his wife Francisca Carrizales lived in the home. Banos was charged with murder and Carrizales with tampering with a human corpse, and they were both booked into the Harris County Jail.

Authorities are still investigating the case. If you have any information, you should call the sheriff’s office at 713-274-9100.