2 dead, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into tractor towing farming equipment in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – Two people were killed and two others were injured after the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed struck a tractor towing farming equipment Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies attempted to located what was described to them as a dangerous vehicle which was driving erratically at a high rate of speed traveling from the beach on SH 124 through High Island, then westbound on FM 1985 from SH 124.

As deputies and troopers were looking for the vehicle, the vehicle struck a large tractor towing farming equipment while driving westbound on FM 1985 near the East Bay Bayou. Chambers County Sheriff’s Deputies and State Troopers arrived on scene to find that the vehicle was fully engulfed in fire.

One person in the vehicle was able to get out and was airlifted from the scene by a helicopter for medical treatment. Two others inside the vehicle were found dead.

The driver of the tractor was transported from the scene by ambulance St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

The investigation is ongoing.