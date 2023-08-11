100º
Viral video shows attack on Conroe ISD bus: Employee no longer with district; What we know so far

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

CONROE, Texas – The Conroe Independent School District said an employee in its transportation department is no longer employed with the district following a video posted to social media appearing to show the employee striking a student on a school bus.

The video, which has gone viral, shows the unidentified employee hitting a student with an object. (Editor’s Note: The video is here, but be aware it includes explicit language and a graphic attack.)

The district said they were made aware of the incident on Thursday.

“We are disturbed by this unacceptable behavior which is not representative of our hundreds of hard-working transportation staff,” the district said in a statement. “The individual is no longer employed by the District, and the Conroe ISD Police Department is completing their investigation with the expectation of pursuing criminal charges.”

