Major weekend closure: Mainlanes on I-10 at SH-99 to close due to crucial deck repair project in Chambers County

HOUSTON – Heads up, drivers!

If you’re heading out this weekend, there will be a significant traffic disruption that will affect commuters in Chambers County.

At 8 p.m. Friday, the mainlanes of I-10 at SH-99 will be shut down due to a crucial deck repair project, officials said. The closure is expected to last through Monday until 5 a.m. and could cause substantial traffic delays.

According to officials, traffic will switch to shift both eastbound and westbound lanes onto the north half of IH-10 for bridge repairs.

The project will address bridge repairs, particularly after some recent emergency repairs in the past two years.

Commuters in the area are asked to plan their travel accordingly, take alternative routes and adjust schedules to accommodate potential delays.