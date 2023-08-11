HISD middle school math teacher accused of improper relationships with two 14-year-old students

HOUSTON – A Houston Independent School District middle school math teacher was arrested on Thursday, accused of having an improper relationship with two 14-year-old students, according to court documents.

Abdurahman Milani, 27, is accused of intentionally distributing sexually explicit material through messages to students who were enrolled at Marshall Middle School with the “intent to arouse and gratify the sexual desire” of the girls and telling them to perform sexual acts on him while in the classroom.

Milani is charged with two counts of indecency with a child - sexual contact, two counts of improper relationship with a student, two counts of sexual assault of a child 14-17, and online solicitation of a minor. His bond was set at $225,000. He is set to appear in court Friday.

According to an HISD police officer, Milani committed the offense of improper relationship between an educator and two students. The officer was allegedly notified of eight screenshots of Instagram messages from the HISD Professional Standards Department that appeared to be a conversation between Milani and a 14-year-old girl. Court documents said in the messages, the suspect requested that the teen perform sexual acts on him for “extra class credit” in addition to other explicit conversations.

Court documents said another 14-year-old girl began communicating with Milani through Instagram messages. The teen said that she and Milani exchanged several explicit photos of each other through IG while playing a game of truth or dare in April 2023. The teen told authorities she became uncomfortable around Milani when she attended school after he told her that she “needed to do a trick for him.” Conversations between the two began on December 12, investigators said. Both of the teens allegedly confided in each other about Milani.

One of the girls told investigators that when she went to Milani’s class on May 3 to help with organizing, he touched her inappropriately. The next day, Milani allegedly messaged the girl through IG and told her to come to his class to talk about grades. Court documents said the suspect made the girl perform a sexual act on him.

On May 10, HISD police met up with one of the victim’s mothers to reveal the allegations. Court documents said the victim revealed the information earlier that month, but would not say the teacher’s name for fear that she would go to jail. After speaking to a school counselor, investigators said the suspect’s identity was eventually revealed.

HISD released the following statement to KPRC 2:

“While we cannot comment on the charges filed or the ongoing investigation into this incident, we can affirm that the employee was placed on administrative leave and removed from our buildings immediately once an allegation was made. This employee has not had contact with students in any HISD facility since that date. We have sent an update to the school community, but the law prohibits us from commenting on the specific details of personnel matters. Generally, HISD practice when an employee is charged with offenses of this nature is to recommend termination by the board at the next meeting of the board.”