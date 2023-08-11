Crews investigating fire at historic home in the Fourth Ward

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department is investigating a fire which happened at a historic home in the Fourth Ward Thursday evening.

Fire crews responded to the reported house fire around 8:50 p.m. at the home located near the intersection of Gillette Street and Victor Street. When they arrived, they found a large amount of fire in the rear of the home and in the backyard.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to get the majority of the fire out.

Officials believe the fire started either on the exterior of the home or in the backyard.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.

The home is a historic home in the area known as Freedmen’s Town.