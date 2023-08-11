87º
3 women crossing street hit by car outside west Houston nightclub

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Houston police say three women were struck by an oncoming vehicle near a west Houston nightclub early Friday.

It happened near Kamp Houston in the 6000 block of Westheimer Road near Fountain View Drive shortly after 2 a.m.

According to HPD Sgt. J. Seymour, a group of four women who exited the nightclub reportedly crossed the street on Westheimer.

Hoping they would make it to the other side, an oncoming black sedan traveling on Westheimer near Nantucket Road hit three of the women, according to police.

Those three women were rushed to area hospitals where they all expected to be OK.

The driver did stop at the scene, police said. She was tested for intoxication and determined she did not show any signs.

Investigators determined the group reportedly crossed the street outside of a crosswalk and the driver had the right-of-way.

As of this time, no charges will be filed.

