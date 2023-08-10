Woman shoots ex-boyfriend who attacked her, tried to shave her head in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – A man is in the hospital and is facing charges after police in Texarkana said he attacked his ex-girlfriend and tried to shave her head before she shot him.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, the shooting happened at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex.

They said the woman was walking to her car to go to work when she noticed her ex-boyfriend, identified as Brandon Webb, standing between two cars across the parking lot, presumably waiting for her to come out of her apartment.

The woman tried to get to her car before he could get to her, but he managed to push the car door back open.

Police said Webb made a comment about how she was dressed and then attacked her as she was in the driver’s seat.

During the struggle, police said Webb tried to shave her head with a pair of electric clippers he had brought with him. She ended up with several cuts on her forehead and neck from the clippers.

As Webb was still attacking her, the woman managed to grab a pistol from her car’s center console and fired one shot in Webb’s direction. She believed she hit him because he fell several times as he tried to run away. She then called 911.

Police said Webb was found several minutes later by Texarkana firefighters after he came out from his hiding place in an enclosed patio behind a nearby apartment building and started yelling for help.

He had been shot once in the torso and was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

During the investigation, officers determined that Webb was the aggressor in the case and the woman was strictly acting in self-defense.

Police obtained warrants for Webb on charges of stalking and aggravated assault. When he is released from the hospital, he will be arrested on those warrants as well as three felony probation revocation warrants he already had.

Police said no charges are expected to be filed against the woman.