Texas ranks top 3 states in US that have produced most Reality TV stars

TEXAS – Well, this is an interesting one!

The Lone Star state is known for doing everything bigger and better, and that includes our contributions to reality TV stars across the U.S.

According to new data published by IMDb, California has the most Reality TV stars, followed by New York. Florida and Texas tied for the #3 spot.

In the United States, a staggering 79% of adult TV viewers indulge in reality television, making it an increasingly popular ticket to stardom nationwide.

Here’s a list of some of the most notable Texans who have emerged as overnight sensations thanks to Reality TV.

• Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin - HGTV

• Daniel Lue - Survivor

• Amy Johnson - Below Deck

• Ra’Jah O’Hara - RuPaul’s Drag Race

• Cam Ayala - The Bachelorette

• Chris Harrison - Host

• Gizelle Bryant - The Real Housewives of Potomac

• Zay Wilson - The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

• Rachel Lindsay - The Bachelorette

• Brandi Maxiell - Basketball Wives LA

• Mehgan James - Bad Girls Club

• Shangela Laquifa Wadley - RuPaul’s Drag Race

• Jolanda Jones, Vivian King, Juanita Jackson, Monique Sparks, Rhonda Wills, and Tiye Foley - Sisters in Law

• Jonathan Wright - Bad Boys

• Tila Tequila

• Dr. Younan Nowzaradan - My 600-lb Life

• Danielle Bradbery - NBC’s The Voice

Who’s your favorite Texan turned Reality TV star? Type it in the comments below.