Massive fire rips through Greenspoint apartment complex: 1 sent to hospital, several families displaced

1 person transported, several families displaced after fire rips through Greenspoint apartment complex

HOUSTON – One person was transported to the hospital and several families have been displaced after a massive fire tore through an apartment complex in the Greenspoint area Wednesday, the Houston Fire Department said.

HFD responded to reports of a fire at an apartment complex located at 13111 Northborough at around 9:45 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from a building. The blaze was then upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

According to officials, there is extensive damage to one building and at least six units were damaged. In total, about 15 families were displaced, HFD said.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

HFD is trying to figure out what caused the blaze.

Authorities said they’ve requested help for displaced residents from the American Red Cross.