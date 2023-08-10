100º
Man sought by Houston police accused of physically abusing, injuring child

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Timothy Deundre Harris (Crime Stoppers of Houston)

HOUSTON, Texas – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division are asking the public for help locating a fugitive who is accused of physically abusing a child and injuring them.

Timothy Deundre Harris is wanted for injury to a child under 15.

According to HPD, on Monday, May 30, officers received a report of a child who was injured in the 8700 block of Roaring Point Drive.

During the investigation, the child was found to have an injury to their face and detectives learned the suspect physically abused the child, which caused the injury.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

