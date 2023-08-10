98º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

‘Kids need to be in school’: HCSO attempts to locate reported runaways ahead of new school year

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Runaway, Missing child, Missing person, Harris County, School district, Truancy officers
‘Kids need to be in school’: HCSO attempts to locate reported runaways ahead of new school year (PIXABAY)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has announced that a team of deputies will be ramping up searches for runaway minors ahead of this upcoming school year.

According to a post on Twitter/X, Gonzalez reminded residents that runaways are at high-risk for trafficking activities. He added that their lack of money to sustain them away from home causes them to be vulnerable to criminals.

Additionally, Gonzalez said harboring a minor without the consent of a legal guardian is in fact a crime.

The initiative is expected to begin on Aug. 10 and last for the next couple of days.

If you have information about the whereabouts of a missing juvenile, call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 275-9191.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter