‘Kids need to be in school’: HCSO attempts to locate reported runaways ahead of new school year

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has announced that a team of deputies will be ramping up searches for runaway minors ahead of this upcoming school year.

According to a post on Twitter/X, Gonzalez reminded residents that runaways are at high-risk for trafficking activities. He added that their lack of money to sustain them away from home causes them to be vulnerable to criminals.

Additionally, Gonzalez said harboring a minor without the consent of a legal guardian is in fact a crime.

The initiative is expected to begin on Aug. 10 and last for the next couple of days.

If you have information about the whereabouts of a missing juvenile, call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 275-9191.