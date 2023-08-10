Heat Relief Initiative works to ensure A/C access for Houston residents in affordable housing properties

HOUSTON – With scorching summer temperatures reaching unprecedented levels of over 100 degrees, Houston is facing the hottest summer ever recorded. The effects of climate change make life without air conditioning not only unbearable but also perilous.

In response to this urgent call for action, The Houston Housing Authority (HHA), under new leadership, has taken a historical step forward by introducing the Heat Relief Initiative. This unprecedented program provides air conditioning for every resident living in HHA public housing properties.

“I may be new to Texas, but it didn’t take long to realize that people living without air conditioning is not acceptable. It’s not a luxury, it’s a necessity. So, I knew we had to take action, fight for the money, and fix this issue,” said HHA President and CEO David A. Northern Sr.

Despite no current mandate for air conditioning provisions in housing agreements from The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and the absence of any state or city laws requiring public housing to have A/C, HHA recognized the problem and secured crucial funding for the Heat Relief Initiative from HUD.

“While HUD has not mandated it, we fought tirelessly to secure funding, and our persistence has paid off. Our commitment to our clients means they should never have to endure such intolerable conditions,” said Northern.

The Heat Relief Initiative is a transformative program that marks a significant stride towards creating safer and healthier living environments for some of the city’s most vulnerable communities.

“With record-high heat indexes becoming the new reality in Houston, the work we do today will bring relief to current and future residents alike. Our hope is that we have set a new standard, becoming a model for other housing authorities to pursue the well-being of their residents.” said HHA Chair LaRence Snowden.

HHA will begin installations throughout the summer and expects to have the units in place over the next several weeks.

“We recognize the talent within the local business community and invite Houston’s business community, specializing in air conditioning installation, to submit bids immediately,” added Northern.

Detailed guidelines for the job can be found on this website using solicitation number IFB 23-4.