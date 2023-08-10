4-alarm fire reported at air conditioning warehouse in northwest Harris County

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, they are assisting the Northwest Volunteer Fire Department with the four-alarm fire located in the 10000 block of Gilson Lane.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was located in the 10000 block of Gilson Lane. The building was used partially as an administrative office and as a warehouse.

Officials at the scene said the building will be declared as a total loss.

There are no injuries reported at this time. Harris County Hazmat and Harris County Pollution Control were also called to assist with the fire.

The fire marshal’s office said air monitoring is being conducted and all levels are reading normal at this time.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.