4-alarm fire reported at air conditioning warehouse in northwest Harris County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 4-alarm fire was reported at an air conditioning warehouse in northwest Harris County on Wednesday.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was located in the 10000 block of Gilson Lane. The building was used partially as an administrative office and as a warehouse.

Officials at the scene said the building will be declared as a total loss.

There are no injuries reported at this time. Harris County Hazmat and Harris County Pollution Control were also called to assist with the fire.

The fire marshal’s office said air monitoring is being conducted and all levels are reading normal at this time.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

