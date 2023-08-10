City of Houston recognized as first UNICEF Child Friendly City in United States

HOUSTON – In collaboration with UNICEF USA, the city of Houston announces it has officially become the first Child Friendly City in the United States, joining global entities in over 40 countries and 3,500 municipalities.

“Receiving this national distinction is a humbling moment for the City of Houston. We appreciate the robust and comprehensive child rights framework provided by UNICEF USA and their unwavering support throughout the process,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “We are hopeful this will inspire many other U.S. cities to create awareness of children’s rights, strengthen support systems for youth and include them in the decision-making of their city.”

Originally created in 1996, UNICEF’s Child Friendly Cities Initiative (CFCI) uses the framework of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child to build a roadmap for establishing safer, more just, equitable, inclusive, and child-responsive cities and communities around the world, according to a release.

In 2019, the partnership between UNICEF USA and the City of Houston began when Mayor Sylvester Turner became the first mayor in the United States to sign UNICEF’s global Child Friendly Cities Manifesto, the release stated. The partnership persisted despite the difficulties presented during the COVID-19 pandemic and gained traction with virtual events that increased the accessibility and visibility of the initiative for many Houstonians.

“Nearly three years ago, the City of Houston, in partnership with UNICEF USA, embarked on its journey toward building safer, more equitable and inclusive communities for children through the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative,” said UNICEF USA President & CEO, Michael J. Nyenhuis. “We are thrilled to celebrate this historic milestone as Houston is recognized as the first UNICEF Child Friendly City in the nation, devoted to prioritizing children’s participation, mental health, resource accessibility, emergency preparedness and creating long-lasting impact.”

The initiative was led by the Mayor’s Office of Education and Youth Engagement, who worked collaboratively with city leaders, government agencies, service providers and, most importantly, youth and families to achieve this historic designation.

To get involved in local CFCI Houston efforts, sign up for the CFCI Houston newsletter. For more information about Child Friendly Cities Initiative in the United States, visit www.unicefusa.org/mission/usa/childfriendlycities.