SPRING, Texas – A 4-year-old child has been pronounced dead after reportedly drowning in a pool in the Spring area.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, deputies were called to the 19500 block of Lockridge on Wednesday in regard to a little boy who had been found unresponsive inside the swimming pool.

The child was reportedly then taken to Texas Children’s in the Woodlands where he was pronounced deceased.

It is unclear if any adults were present during this incident.