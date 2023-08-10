2 arrested, charged with destroying human corpse after body was found in field in Fort Bend Co.

GUY, Texas – Authorities with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said two men have been arrested and are now facing charges for their role in a murder last week.

Austin Christopher Horn, 24, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence (altering or destroying a human corpse), and 29-year-old Matthew Allen Dubec, has been charged with tampering with physical evidence.

According to FBCSO, deputies responded to the 13500 block of Vrlla Road in Guy, Texas at around 11:42 a.m. regarding a body found in a field.

The body was later identified as that of 45-year-old Kevin Wayne Fojtik.

Upon further investigation, it is believed that Fojtik and Horn knew each other and had previously been in a disagreement. Deputies believe that disagreement led to Fojtik being shot to death by Horn.

Both Horn and Dubec were arrested on Aug. 5. and taken to the Fort Bend County Jail. Horn is being held without bond, and Dubec’s bond was set at $200,000.

“This senseless tragedy is truly disheartening, knowing that nobody deserves to experience anything like this,” said Sheriff Eric Fagan. “We will not rest until all parties involved are held accountable for their actions.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665, option 1.

If you have any information on this investigation or any unsolved felony in Fort Bend County, please consider calling the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.