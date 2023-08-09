Watch live: Gov. Greg Abbott to sign historic property tax cut in New Caney

NEW CANEY, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott will ceremonially sign the largest property tax in Texas history, which was passed during Special Session #2 of the 88th Texas Legislature on Wednesday in New Caney.

In his 2023 State of the State address, Abbott made cutting property taxes for Texans an emergency item for the 88th Legislature.

The Governor will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senator Paul Bettencourt, Representative Morgan Meyer, and other members of the Texas Legislature.

KPRC 2 will livestream the event in the video player above.