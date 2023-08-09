Harris County Justice of the Peace dismisses over 100 eviction cases at Cabo San Lucas Apartments

More than 100 residents at the Cabo San Lucas apartments in southeast Houston are feeling joyful after their eviction cases were dismissed.

HOUSTON – Residents at the Cabo San Lucas Apartments in southeast Houston are breathing a sigh of relief after a Harris County Justice of the Peace dismissed their eviction cases on Wednesday.

Several attorneys from Lone Star Legal Aid stepped up to represent clients and provide information about tenant rights.

“This becomes a top priority where we see a landlord that is trying to mass evict over 100 tenants that is a multiplier. We are talking about households maybe upwards of 400 to 500 people in one day and that is a crisis for the county,” Dana Karni said.

Many residents were happy, but said the complex located on Nathaniel Street is dealing with a lot of issues.

“Blessed and highly favored,” Marylin Leverett said.

Marylin Leverett is joyful after a judge dismissed her eviction case. Leverett is 66-years-old and has lived at the complex for 17 years.

“I was paying $835 and then they told me they were not going to accept no rent from me because they wanted me to pay $1055. I said baby I don’t get nowhere near that,” she said.

Over 100 residents were facing eviction and went before a visiting judge. Dana Karni with Lone Star Legal Aid was there to represent eligible tenants on the spot.

“Rather than see all these people become homeless. We take it upon ourselves to try and make sure that their rights are protected and secondly if there is any reason why they should not be evicted we want to make sure they remain housed,” Dana Karni with Lone Star Legal Aid said.

Last year, we told you about the complex being without lights and water for several days.

Necreatia Clement shared pictures with KPRC 2 of mold in her bathroom and broken cabinets filled with dead rodents.

“The people from outside on the streets are coming in breaking windows. The utilities are still on at the apartments. They are bathing or whatever else in the apartment. It is a bad, bad place,” Clement said.

Clement says six different management companies have tried to take over the property in the past two years.

“They took our Texas rental relief money and left the property. They gave the property to the new people who wanted to buy it,” she said.

Clement said she is tired of living in horrible conditions and plans to move out.

“It’s not worth it. It’s not worth the hassle. It’s not worth the evictions stuck to your door. It’s not worth the harassment from the office,” she said.

Residents at the complex said it’s tough getting in touch with management about maintenance requests.

“They never come fix anything in my apartment. Right now, I don’t have a light in my kitchen. My bathroom is full of mold, and I’ve been in the hospital several times because of it,” Leverett said.

Lone Star Legal Aid said when it comes to reporting an issue at your apartment, it is important to read your lease, follow the Texas Property Code and provide a formal written notice. Karni said tenants are entitled to request repairs if they are up to date on rent.

“Unfortunately, you hear tenants complaining about repair issues we know as legal aid lawyers those tenants don’t know how to properly complain about repairs,” she said.

KPRC 2 reached out to management at the complex and a worker had no comment.

To learn more about tenant rights, visit Texas Tenant Advisor. To speak with a representative from Lone Star Legal Aid, call 800-733-8394.