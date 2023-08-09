Dentist’s office in NW Houston destroyed by massive fire

HOUSTON – Firefighters battled a massive fire at a dentist’s office in northwest Houston Wednesday morning.

Officials with Houston Fire Department responded to a building fire call at the Allen Lee D.D.S. and Associates office in the 12400 block of Northwest Freeway shortly after 6 a.m.

Sky 2 was at the scene and saw multiple fire crews battling the fire.

The fire was tapped out as of 6:30 a.m., however, the building suffered significant damage.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation to what caused the fire remains ongoing.