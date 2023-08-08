What’s going around? Swimmer’s ear, strep throat and other illness in time to go back-to-school

Katy

Pediatrician Dr. Rosina Connelly from Kelsey-Seybold West Grand Parkway Clinic said, although it’s early in the season, she’s seen a few RSV cases in the past three weeks.

Dr. Connelly said COVID is now going around. As well as viral illness with pink eye.

While she’s also diagnosing headaches and tummy pains in school age, she believes they’re unassociated with viruses but perhaps related to anxiety as we gear up to starting school.

Memorial City

Dr. Shane Magee from Kelsey-Seybold Memorial Villages Campus said he’s seeing more COVID, school physicals and RSV.

Clear Lake

Dr. Balaguru Ravi from Kelsey-Seybold Clear Lake Clinic is seeing patients who come in dehydrated with signs consistent with heat exhaustion due to the hot weather.

Tanglewood

Dr. Helene Sheena, Pediatrician from Kelsey-Seybold Tanglewood Clinic is seeing hand foot and mouth disease, swimmer’s ear, COVID, viral gastroenteritis, and strep throat.

Pearland

Dr. Steffanie Campbell from Kelsey-Seybold Pearland Clinic agrees about the small spike in COVID cases and said she’s seeing lots of upper respiratory cold viruses, skin staph infections, and infectious diarrhea.

Fort Bend

Dr. Phong VanLiaw Pediatrician from Kelsey-Seybold Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center said there has been an increase in COVID cases this week.

“I also have had patients with bacteria conjunctivitis, roseola, and swimmer’s ear,” Dr. Van Liaw said.

Pediatrix Urgent Care

“Over the past couple of weeks, COVID, vomiting and diarrhea, fall-related injuries, swimmer’s ear and hand, foot and mouth disease have been on the rise,” said Dr. William Chu, pediatrician and medical director at Pediatrix Urgent Care of Texas in Houston. “COVID cases are surging nationally, and we’ve seen that here on the local level as well. The stomach bugs and hand, foot and mouth disease are likely a result of exposure in camps and during summer travels (the same is true for COVID). Fall-related injuries have been due to accidents on play equipment as children have been spending more time on playgrounds during the summer months, and swimmer’s ear is a common summertime infection of the outer ear canal due to more time spent in the water.”