Monkey rescued from underneath pickup truck after being attacked by dog in SE Houston

Witnesses told police the monkey apparently nicked someone

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Monkey rescue, southeast Houston
A loose monkey is now in BARC custody after Houston police officers discovered the animal underneath a truck in southeast Houston on Monday evening.

Officers received a call for a vicious animal on the loose on Telephone Road near Orem Drive at around 9 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a monkey hiding under a pickup truck.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the monkey had apparently nicked someone and was later attacked by a dog, leaving it in bad shape.

Officers called City of Houston BARC and rescued the animal from the truck, wrapped it in a towel, and carried it away.

Police and BARC are working to determine who owns the monkey. However, the people who called 911 told police it may have belonged to one of their neighbors.

Police at the scene told KPRC 2 that finding the animal on the loose “was definitely the first.”

“It’s something that we weren’t expecting when we got dispatched out there,” said Officer J. Rodriguez with HPD. “It’s definitely the first for me. I’m pretty sure a lot of people out here haven’t seen something like that.”

Police said the person who was nicked by the monkey refused medical treatment.

The monkey’s condition remains unknown.

