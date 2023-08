FILE - Wayne Brady attends the Paramount 2022 Upfront party in New York on May 18, 2022. Brady and Alan Mingo Jr. will star as the Wiz in San Francisco from Jan. 16-Feb. 11 at the Golden Gate Theatre, and in Los Angeles from Feb. 13–March 3, before hitting Broadway in spring 2024. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)

Wayne Brady is opening up about his sexuality, revealing that he identifies as pansexual.

The “Let’s Make a Deal” host recalled suppressing his sexuality for years and dealing with shame in an interview with People, published on Aug. 7.

“I am pansexual,” Brady, 51, said in the article.

