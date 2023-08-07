Firefighters battle massive fire at Dallas-area Sherwin-Williams plant; possible explosions reported

GARLAND, Texas – Fire officials responded to a massive fire and possible explosions at a Sherwin-Williams paint plant in Garland, which is near Dallas.

NBC affiliate KXAS said firefighters with Garland Fire Department received calls for explosions at the plant around 1:30 a.m. early Monday. Within minutes, firefighters were called to the scene.

The fire quickly upgraded to a two-alarm blaze, however, firefighters were able to contain it within one hour and 30 minutes, KXAS reported.

Those who live nearby the plant reported hearing “frightening booms” that awoke them, according to KXAS.

One employee was hurt in the blaze, but was treated at the scene, officials said. No firefighters were hurt.

Environment officials were asked to monitor the air quality in the area. Residents in the area wore masks as a precaution.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.