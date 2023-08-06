89º
Coast Guard medevacs diver showing signs of decompression sickness from boat 100 miles off Galveston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

GALVESTON, Texas – The Coast Guard flew a diver who was showing signs of decompression sickness to a Houston hospital Saturday.

The Coast Guard said the 29-year-old man became ill while diving approximately 100 miles south of Galveston.

Coast Guard District 8 watchstanders received a cell phone call at 9:30 a.m. from the captain of a dive boat stating the man was showing signs of decompression sickness. Watchstanders spoke with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

The Coast Guard said an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston diverted from training. An already airborne HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi also flew to assist.

The helicopter arrived at 11:20 a.m. and hoisted the man and took him to Memorial Hermann -Texas Medical Center in Houston. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

