17-year-old still missing after boat sinks in Lake Houston with 3 people onboard

HOUSTON – A search is underway for a 17-year-old who went missing after being onboard a sinking boat in Lake Houston on Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a sinking boat and drowning in the 20000 block of Atascocita Shores Drive around 3 a.m.

HPD said three people were on the boat when it began to sink. Initially, officers said only one person was able to swim to shore, but a second person was later found after he walked to a nearby gas station and reported the incident.

The third boater, who officers believe is a 17-year-old, is still unaccounted for.