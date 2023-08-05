American Outlaws to hold Houston watch party for US Women’s team during knockout game of World Cup

U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)

HOUSTON – The United States is still in the battle for the Women’s World Cup, and the American Outlaws fan group is organizing a watch party in Houston for the round of 16 game.

Team USA is going against Sweden at 4 a.m. central time on Sunday.

The event is being held at the Phoenix on Westheimer bar at 1915 Westheimer Road and was put together by the business and the American Outlaws Houston Chapter.

This is the first game of the knockout rounds for the team.

At the event, the American Outlaws will be giving out shirts, stickers, scarves and shot glasses. There will also be a raffle with prizes during halftime.

The bar also plans to continue to have watch parties to support Team USA in the World Cup.