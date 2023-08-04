99º
Suspect wanted in shooting that left man dead, another injured during fight at Midtown convenience store

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Jahdari Hatton (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Houston police have charged a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Midtown on July 31.

Jahdari Hatton, 24, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He currently remains at large.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of San Jacinto Street at about 2:55 p.m. on July 31.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a convenience store at the location and found a man suffering a gun shot wound. Paramedics from the Houston Fire Department transported the man, identified as Jonathan Pettway, 26, to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second man suffered a graze wound and was treated and released at the scene.

Investigators found that a fight happened inside of the store, which led to the suspect pulling out a gun and firing multiple rounds into the store.

Further investigation identified Hatton as the suspect in the case and on Thursday he was charged.

