Search continues for gunman responsible for killing 30-year-old Houston man at Zydeco event this past Easter Sunday

CHEEK, Texas – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in revealing any additional details surrounding a deadly shooting that took place in Cheek, Texas this past Easter.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are hoping people will come forward if they have any additional information, photos, or videos related to the murder of 30-year-old Javoris Potier who is from Houston.

Deputies say back on April 9, 2023, at around 1 a.m., they were called to the I-10 SUPER RIDE Trail Ride and Zydeco event.

When they arrived, they discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds at the event. Both of the men were transported to the hospital where one survived his injuries, and the other, Potier, died.

Potier was said to have been at the event to celebrate his friends.

“An abundance of information has been obtained thus far and witnesses have come forward with useful details and visual accounts, but more is needed. Javoris had many friends at this event and those that have not yet come forward with important details related to his death should honor him with their loyalty by doing so at this time,” a news release read.

It is believed that Potier has friends and connections in Houston, Pearland, Galveston and Galveston Bay areas of Texas City, League City, Hitchcock and LaMarque.

Detectives say they are determined to bring this investigation to a close and to provide his family and friends with the justice they deserve.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS (8477), or log onto www.833TIPS.com, or download the interactive P3 app. You will not be asked your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward. Videos and photos can be attached to the tip and you will remain anonymous. Additionally, information can be sent directly to Detective Mark Holmes at Mark.Holmes@jeffcotx.us, office 409-835-8736 or Detective Nathan Staggs at Nathan.Staggs@jeffcotx.us, office 409-835-8730.