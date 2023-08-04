Mattress woman was sleeping on struck by gunfire after Wharton home hit by 8 bullets

WHARTON, Texas – Wharton police are investigating after they said a home was struck by eight bullets.

According to police, the incident happened in the late night hours of July 27 at a home on West Spanish Camp Road.

The homeowner, a 75-year-old woman, was not struck by any rounds. However, the mattress she was sleeping on was struck. Police do not believe she was the intended target.

“This is absolutely not acceptable! As we continued to investigate the matter, we ask for your help,” the Wharton Police Department said on Facebook.

Anyone with any information can submit a tip to police here.