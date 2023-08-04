86º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Mattress woman was sleeping on struck by gunfire after Wharton home hit by 8 bullets

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Wharton, shooting, crime
(KPRC)

WHARTON, Texas – Wharton police are investigating after they said a home was struck by eight bullets.

According to police, the incident happened in the late night hours of July 27 at a home on West Spanish Camp Road.

The homeowner, a 75-year-old woman, was not struck by any rounds. However, the mattress she was sleeping on was struck. Police do not believe she was the intended target.

“This is absolutely not acceptable! As we continued to investigate the matter, we ask for your help,” the Wharton Police Department said on Facebook.

Anyone with any information can submit a tip to police here.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email