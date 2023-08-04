Concert, light show to be held inside Texas cave. Here’s what you need to know

SAN ANTONIO – Have you ever been inside of a cave? Better yet, have you ever experienced a concert inside one?

Me neither, but the Natural Bridge Caverns will host the deepest concert venue, specifically 180 feet, in Texas, KSAT news reports.

The underground concert will be held in the newly renovated part of the cave system known as the ballroom.

So who will be performing?

According to KSAT, Monte Montgomery, named the best acoustic guitar by the Austin Chronicle Austin Music Awards for seven years running, will perform on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

“The Ballroom, the natural underground chamber in the second of the two caverns discovered at Natural Bridge Caverns, has incredible sound quality making it a perfect space for musical performances,” Natural Bridge Caverns officials said in a press release.

Only 200 tickets were available for purchase and are now sold out due to the size of the room.

“From the day we first decided to open this area to the public, we imagined the possibilities for live music,” said Brad Wuest, president of Natural Bridge Caverns. “This is the first of many concerts we plan on having in this unique venue.”

For future events at the venue, click here.