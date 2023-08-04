Cardi B won’t be charged in Las Vegas microphone throwing incident, police say

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: Cardi B wears a long sleeves bronze sequins dress, outside Fendi, during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

No charges will be filed against Cardi B after the rapper threw her microphone into a Las Vegas crowd during a performance after someone threw a drink on stage, police said Thursday.

“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Cardi B, who was born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, hurled the microphone in reaction to the tossed drink at a July 29 Las Vegas performance, video showed.

For more, visit NBCNews.com.