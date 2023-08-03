Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man at northwest Houston post office

HOUSTON – A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man at a northwest Houston post office in March has been arrested, HPD said.

Cedric La Shawn Smith, 45, is charged with murder for the March 8 shooting.

The shooting happened in the 8100 block of Long Point Road.

According to police, they were dispatched to a crash at the location and found a truck that had struck a light pole. When paramedics checked on the man who was driving, identified as Porfirio De Jesus Sampayo, 32, they saw he had suffered at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating officers determined that the two men had been involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a post office. When Sampayo was leaving in his truck, police said Smith shot him. Sampayo then drove his truck out of the parking lot before losing control and striking the pole.

Smith, who had not been identified at that time, had last been seen riding a bicycle eastbound on Long Point Road.

After investigating further, authorities were able to identify Smith as the suspect. On Wednesday, Smith was arrested on unrelated charges and booked into the Harris County Jail. He has since been charged in connection to Sampayo’s death.