Nothing seemed unusual at home where Oregon man allegedly held woman captive, neighbor says

The neighbor of a man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and holding a woman captive in his Oregon garage said Wednesday that nothing seemed out of the ordinary at the home and that the suspect once saved her pet during a near-lethal dog fight.

Negasi Zuberi, who authorities said is linked to at least four violent sexual assaults in four states, moved to the quiet suburban neighborhood in Klamath Falls with his wife and two children roughly six months ago, neighbor Melanie McClure told NBC News.

FBI Portland Seeking Additional Victims after Woman Escaped Makeshift Cell in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Please contact the... Posted by FBI - Portland on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Zuberi, 29, was charged with one count of interstate kidnapping in federal district court in Oregon after authorities arrested him on July 16. He was taken into custody after a standoff in the parking lot of a Nevada Walmart, according to a statement of probable cause unsealed Wednesday.

