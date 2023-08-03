New vehicle traffic control system using cameras, technology and manpower to keep vehicle traffic moving at Bush Airport

Every day hundreds and thousands of people drive and travel through the Houston airports. As we continue into the summer months, officials are anticipating even more vehicles will be helping travelers with dropoffs and pick-ups.

Luckily, Bush Intercontinental Airport has a Traffic Management Control Center to help ease the tension. It’s not for airplane traffic, but vehicle traffic.

The busiest time of the day for employee conduction traffic is between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, KPRC 2 went behind the scenes to see how the control center works.

“I love helping people,” one employee Selso Delgado said. “We like to help people.”

Delgado has been working at the airport for about four years and knows all things related to traffic. Delgado is part of the Traffic Management Control Center that oversees vehicle traffic at the airport using technology, cameras, and manpower.

“If traffic is moving towards Bush airport, our cameras capture it, our operations teams sees it and then we will dispatch police and curbside agents to say, ‘Hey, let’s keep these vehicles moving,’” Melissa Correa, a spokesperson with Houston Airports, said.

Peak Travel is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day however, on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m., traffic was busy from several arriving flights.

Aishling Dumas said she parked on the side for an hour to wait on her loved one.

“It’s crazy. We got here early. His flight landed earlier and since then it’s just been building and building and building,” she said. “God love them [airport workers]. They do a great job of navigating us through and pulling us through. So it’s quite the scene. Summer traffic is heating up,” she said.

Officials expect close to fifteen million people will fly through Bush and Hobby Airports between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Crews can also view the traffic at and around Bush in real-time.

Delgado had advice for travelers coming to the airport. “Please don’t come too early because we won’t have to send you around and around,” Delgado added.

Airport officials say it’s important to build time into your schedule when coming to the airport. You can save time and money by reserving parking online.

For more information visit, Fly2houston.com.